This exhibition elevates Chennai's art legacy with 37 Indian contemporary artists

Here, each gallery retains its individuality while also contributing to a collective vision. Shireen Gandhy of Chemould Prescott Road shares, “We are usually so particular about how we hang works. But Ashwin sent us a little preview of how the works would go and I just said, yes, go for it. Walking in, I was so pleasantly surprised by how beautifully it’s curated.”

Adding to this, Mortimer Chatterjee and Tara Lal of Chatterjee & Lal opines, “Most galleries today tend to have programmes, which provide certain threads throughout the art they show. As such it becomes relatively easy to present cohesive exhibitions. Whilst each of our artists have different concerns, it was relatively easy to show them in the same space, as the scale of the works chosen is fairly uniform.”

“Each of the five galleries has a strong, distinct curatorial vision, which is exactly why they were selected,” Ashwin adds.

Contemporary Now invites viewers to lose themselves in the sheer variety of practices on display. It invites Chennai’s students, its artists, its curious art enthusiasts to enter the national conversation with confidence.

Open to all. On till September 17. 11 am to 7 pm. At Lalit Kala Akademi, Greams Road.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_