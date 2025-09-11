Roots & Rebellion by Abhay: playful, thoughtful art in New Delhi

Contemporary artist Abhay opens his solo exhibition, Roots & Rebellion, at Bikaner House, New Delhi on 12 September, 2025. The show is a lively, personal exploration of youth, culture and patriotism, offering a peek into Abhay’s thoughts, experiences and creative energy.
At the heart of Roots & Rebellion is a simple question: Why am I the way I am? Abhay answers it with bold brushstrokes, intricate patterns and storytelling inspired by the timeless beauty of carpets. Motifs that were once “underfoot” now take centre stage, turning everyday designs into dynamic wall art. The works combine a playful Gen Z energy with echoes of Indian history, resulting in pieces that are both grounded and rebelliously modern.
The series grew from a realisation at 27: that his cultural roots carry their own language. Each piece becomes a visual conversation — sometimes with himself, sometimes with imagined audiences — all threaded with nostalgia, curiosity and a sense of belonging. From imagined monologues in dimly lit rooms to patterns that playfully question Western ideas about class and patriotism, Abhay draws viewers into an intimate, colourful dialogue.
This exhibition also marks a new chapter in Abhay’s practice. He experiments with layering maximalist patterns, blending abstract storytelling with personal reflection and turning carpets — intricate, beautiful, everyday objects — into vibrant narratives on the wall. Each artwork tells a story, mixing cultural memory with youthful energy and creative experimentation.
Roots & Rebellion is both a question and a statement. It’s Abhay reflecting on identity, belonging and the power of his roots to shape creativity. The exhibition invites viewers to not only look but also feel, reflect and maybe even play along with the rebellion.
Visitors to Bikaner House are in for a treat: a colourful, layered and engaging journey through youth, culture and self-expression. The show captures the energy of Abhay’s creative world, where nostalgia meets experimentation and tradition meets playful rebellion.
Roots & Rebellion opens 12 September 2025 at Bikaner House, New Delhi — a vibrant, fun and thought-provoking invitation to experience art that is as lively and layered as the question it asks.