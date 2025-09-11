Roots & Rebellion by Abhay: playful, thoughtful art in New Delhi

Roots & Rebellion is both a question and a statement. It’s Abhay reflecting on identity, belonging and the power of his roots to shape creativity. The exhibition invites viewers to not only look but also feel, reflect and maybe even play along with the rebellion.

Visitors to Bikaner House are in for a treat: a colourful, layered and engaging journey through youth, culture and self-expression. The show captures the energy of Abhay’s creative world, where nostalgia meets experimentation and tradition meets playful rebellion.

Roots & Rebellion opens 12 September 2025 at Bikaner House, New Delhi — a vibrant, fun and thought-provoking invitation to experience art that is as lively and layered as the question it asks.