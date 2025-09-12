Mumbai’s Tao Art Gallery marks 25 years with a bold new show

Mumbai’s art scene is getting its moment this September, as Tao Art Gallery celebrates 25 years in style. And where else but the city’s iconic Jehangir Art Gallery to host the festivities? With the cheekily titled Gateways and Pathways, the show is part pilgrimage, part party — a guided walk into the heart of Indian contemporary art.

Highlights of Tao Art Gallery’s 25th anniversary in Mumbai

Curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and presented by JSW Group, the exhibition gathers 50 artists who represent India’s restless creative energy. Think Atul Dodiya’s cultural references rubbing shoulders with Viraj Khanna’s edgy textile-inspired collages. Hoskote calls it “a dance of impulses and possibilities,” and honestly, what better way to mark a silver jubilee?