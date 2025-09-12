Mumbai’s Tao Art Gallery marks 25 years with a bold new show

Mumbai’s art scene is getting its moment this September, as Tao Art Gallery celebrates 25 years in style. And where else but the city’s iconic Jehangir Art Gallery to host the festivities? With the cheekily titled Gateways and Pathways, the show is part pilgrimage, part party — a guided walk into the heart of Indian contemporary art.
Curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and presented by JSW Group, the exhibition gathers 50 artists who represent India’s restless creative energy. Think Atul Dodiya’s cultural references rubbing shoulders with Viraj Khanna’s edgy textile-inspired collages. Hoskote calls it “a dance of impulses and possibilities,” and honestly, what better way to mark a silver jubilee?
The story of Tao itself is as dramatic as the works on its walls. Founded in 2000 by Kalpana Shah, the gallery was born out of pure passion and managed to stay afloat through personal loss, political strife and all the curveballs that two-and-a-half decades can throw. Today, under Creative Director Sanjana Shah, Tao thrives on a philosophy of courage, ambiguity and openess. Or as she puts it: “It is only the creative people of the world who have the courage to live with ambiguity.”
And the artworks? Expect surprising pairings and unexpected conversations. Sohan Qadri’s meditative colour fields meet Dhruvi Acharya’s sharp urban narratives, while Himmat Shah’s weighty sculptures find balance with Isha Pimpalkhare’s delicate textiles. The vibe is anything but stiff; it’s layered, playful and very, very Mumbai.
Hosting the show at Jehangir Art Gallery adds a special layer of nostalgia. Built in 1952, Jehangir was India’s first major space for contemporary art, the perfect backdrop for Tao’s coming-of-age story. As Sanjana Shah puts it, ‘We hope to facilitate conversations around art as preserver, therapy and introspection”
So if you’re in the city, consider this your open invite.
September 23–29, 2025 | 11 am–7 pm | Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai | Continues in October at Tao Art Gallery, Worli, Mumbai
