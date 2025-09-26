Get ready for the second edition of Manar Abu Dhabi

This year's exhibition is curated by Khai Hori, Artistic Director, who was previously Deputy Director of Artistic Programming at Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Senior Curator at the Singapore Art Museum, where he oversaw Singapore’s national collection of contemporary art, and Senior Curator in the Curatorial Development department at the National Heritage Board in Singapore. The exhibition is co-curated by Alia Zaal Lootah, Curator; Munira Al Sayegh, Curator; and Mariam Alshehhi, Assistant Curator.

Drawing on the Gulf’s ancestral relationship with light, this edition brings together contemporary artworks that respond to its presence, behaviour, and resonance across both natural and technological forms and expressions.

As the theme The Light Compass suggests, light is situated as both guide and medium, from contextualising its traditions of navigation in orienting seafarers and desert nomads to instigating poetic modes of knowledge and communication through its ephemerality. Set across Abu Dhabi’s diverse landscapes, Manar Abu Dhabi will unfold across mangroves, sandbanks, gardens and urban edges, where artworks form a breathing constellation and become a living map shaped by reflection and relation.

Jubail Island will serve as the centrestage for the exhibition this year, anchoring this year’s expanded edition. For the first time, the exhibition will extend to the city of Al Ain, alongside an exciting rollout across other city locations, reflecting the exhibition's growing cultural footprint across the region. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al Ain’s backdrop of lush oases and ancient archaeological sites offers a dramatically different landscape from the coastal archipelagos and mangroves of the capital.