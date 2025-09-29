This ongoing exhibition in Chennai reflects on nature’s echoes

Dreams often arrive disguised; part memory, part imagination. It is this delicate play between the real and the surreal that S Nataraj brings to the fore in his ongoing exhibition In Fields of Return – Tales from the Midnight Summer. The works displayed feel like waking dreams—familiar, yet altered just enough to make us pause and look again.

Here's what to expect from this Chennai exhibition

Nataraj’s practice spans nearly two decades, beginning after his Masters at Chitrakala Parishad, Bengaluru, in 2006. From crowds and communities in his early works to solitary figures in communion with nature, his art has shifted inwards. “Initially, I used to do a lot around society—people, age groups, communities. Now, I am doing mostly on myself with nature,” he says.

At In Fields of Return–Tales from the Midnight Summer, the exhibition brings together watercolours and oil on canvas, with subjects that range from dreamlike animals to symbols of human vulnerability. Nataraj loves the intimacy of watercolour—“Most of my works are watercolours, but I also work with oil and canvas. I enjoy the play of scale it allows,” he adds.