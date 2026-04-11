Khadi, a canvas reimagines Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings on textile

Both Raja Ravi Varma and Gandhi are connected with the thread of reaching out to common people—one through art and the other through philosophy and the Swadeshi lifestyle, of which the primary is the use of Khadi, a homegrown textile. Gaurang Shah, with his team of tribal women weavers from Srikakulam, replicated these paintings through lateral traces on 18 Khadi sari pallus.

Interestingly, a few of these saris have the actual image laterally inverted, a flaw which was later rectified through the trial method. Moreover, looking closely at the designs, one can see the artistic liberty of the weavers with intricate background design details that do not appear on the original paintings, making the replication an original of sorts.

On display till April 26, 2026

At Tri Art & Culture, 53/2/2 Hazra Road, Ballygunge Kolkata