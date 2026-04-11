The world of Musui and Maiya by K.S. Radhakrishnan

Over the years, Musui became a recurring character in his artistic journey—showing up in multiple sculptures, forms, and embodying different roles. From a traveller pulling a rickshaw, a saviour of souls, an acrobat striking various poses, and more. Now, after years, it seems as if Musui is almost an inseparable part of the artist’s life.

On the other hand, Maya, the female counterpart, came as an extension of the narrative, created to accompany Musui. Her name is drawn from the Bengali word ‘maiya’, commonly used to refer to a girl or a young woman. Together, the two figures allow the artist to explore relationships, balance and deeper meanings of life.

Art in mid-air

Interestingly, many of Radhakrishnan’s works are what he calls “air-bound.” The forms seem to hover in space. Despite the bronze material’s weight, the figures appear weightless, held together by minimal points of contact.

In several works, Radhakrishnan uses clusters of small, featureless figures to represent abstract ideas — of sound of a bell; a memory on a rickshaw, or a representation of human soul. “Memory cannot be sculpted,” he says, “so I find another way to express it.”

Across the exhibition, boats evoke a sense of the artist's childhood in the coastal state of Kerala, while rickshaws recall his time in Kolkata. Meanwhile, recurring depictions of crowds and migrating figures reflect an engagement with movement and displacement.

A life-sized sculpture shows Maiya balancing herself on Musui’s head — her body bends with grace, contradicting the heavy bronze medium. Whereas, below, Musui’s large head remains calm and smiling, with eyes almost closed. His sharp features are softened by the expression.