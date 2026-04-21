Delhi exhibition spotlights oneness through an exploration of opposites

The interesting part of the exhibition is that the principles of dualities have long existed in the universe. In fact, it has become so common that people tend to overlook it. This exhibition makes the viewers pause and reflect on how opposites aren’t actually different but part of the same and most importantly the path that leads towards completion. Vinod Daroz’s ceramic installation, through a wall of butterflies, “explores cycles of life, union, and impermanence. The oxidizing silver surface becomes a living element, evolving with time and memory. Drawing from temple forms like Garbhagriha and Shivling, the work reflects the generative union of dualities. It speaks to creation as a continuous, sacred process of transformation.”

What: Dvaita or Dualities

When: till 18 May 2026

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Mon – Sat)

Where: The Lexicon Art, New Delhi