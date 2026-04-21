Delhi exhibition spotlights oneness through an exploration of opposites

They say ‘opposites attract’ and this attraction leads to the formation of a whole, a oneness and a unity. Exploring this concept further is the latest art exhibition Dvaita: Dualities in New Delhi. 10 artists through opposite colours, shapes, lights, mediums etc tries to uncover the beauty of singularity hidden in duality. Through paintings, murals, installations and more, one understands the meaning of the theme and the complexities of opposites.
Participating artists include Ankon Mitra, Divyendu Anand, Keshari Nandan, Meenakshi Jha Banerjee, Naman Mahipal, Neerja Chandna Paters, Nimesh Patel, Pratap Chandra Chakraborty, Shovin Bhattacharjee and Vinod Daroz. Ankon, who is not only a participating artist but also the curator of the show states, “Dvaita: Dualities visualises these contrasts, echoing Eastern philosophies where opposites fuel meaning—maximalism with minimalism, yin and yang, inseparable. Dualities must be lived, to understand and absorb the dualities in art.” Mitra, a trained architect, has himself lived through the dualities on paper and through brick walls.
Dvaita: Dualities: focuses on the opposites like the black and the white, gold and silver, squares and circles, geometries and abstracts, and much more. Focussing on Anthropocene, Nimesh Patel explores the man-nature relationship through his work. In his words, “I see nature not as separate from us, but as something we are intrinsically a part of. Through my work, I question dominant narratives of ecological damage and instead reflect on our role as extensions of a larger living system. Each piece becomes a space to rethink and re-imagine our place within this shared continuum.”
The interesting part of the exhibition is that the principles of dualities have long existed in the universe. In fact, it has become so common that people tend to overlook it. This exhibition makes the viewers pause and reflect on how opposites aren’t actually different but part of the same and most importantly the path that leads towards completion. Vinod Daroz’s ceramic installation, through a wall of butterflies, “explores cycles of life, union, and impermanence. The oxidizing silver surface becomes a living element, evolving with time and memory. Drawing from temple forms like Garbhagriha and Shivling, the work reflects the generative union of dualities. It speaks to creation as a continuous, sacred process of transformation.”
What: Dvaita or Dualities
When: till 18 May 2026
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Mon – Sat)
Where: The Lexicon Art, New Delhi