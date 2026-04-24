SK Rajavelu’s 'The Body, As Is' at Ashvita’s shows how little line can hold

At the ongoing exhibition, artist SK Rajavelu’s drawings don’t try to catch your eye. They sit quietly, built with just lines and restraint, asking you to slow down and truly look. The exhibition The Body, As Is is more a return than just an unveiling. A return to line. To the human figure drawn not as a spectacle, but as structure.

SK Rajavelu’s The Body, As Is brings quiet restraint to Ashvita’s Chennai

As co-curator Rithik Pramod puts it, “The Body, As Is felt like the right title because it invites people to just see the human form as it is. For Rajavelu, the body was not a fragment to be stylised, but a complete and indivisible presence.”

Born in 1941 and trained at the Government College of Art and Crafts, Madras, Rajavelu was part of a generation that shaped what we now call the Madras Art Movement. But even within that context, his path was distinct. While many of his contemporaries moved towards abstraction or colour-led experimentation, he stayed with the figure, and more specifically, with line.