Hamari Virasat at 47-A: Cloth, constitution, and the work of holding together

In a narrow lane of Khotachi Wadi, where pastel façades lean into one another and time seems to gather rather than pass, a 19th-century house has been given over to a different kind of archive. From 25 April to 10 May, 47-A hosts Hamari Virasat, a textile exhibition marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. It arrives without spectacle, yet carries the weight of a national idea.
The premise is straightforward. Seventy-five textile works, each a square metre, each drawn from the visual language of the Constitution’s Preamble. Together they form a patchwork of interpretations, distinct in technique and region, aligned in their attention to liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. What emerges is less a survey than a conversation, one that moves between the intimacy of handwork and the abstraction of law.
The exhibition’s curator, Shibani Dasgupta Jain, frames the project with a sense of reciprocity. “I personally felt that it was time to give back in some way to the artisans who had contributed selflessly to this project,” she says, describing the decision to re-stage the travelling exhibition as a sale. The shift introduces a practical dimension. Proceeds return to the makers, reinforcing an economy that is often celebrated in rhetoric and neglected in practice.
Nearly 200 million artisans constitute India’s handmade sector, a figure that resists easy comprehension. Here, that scale is distilled into individual surfaces. A woven field that suggests the cadence of a legal text. Embroidery that edges towards calligraphy. Resist-dyed cloth that holds colour in deliberate tension. Each work insists on its own grammar, even as it gestures towards a shared framework.
Jain resists the idea that unity is aspirational within these communities. “Artisan communities across India have worked together… the way they approach their craft first… it is not really about the differences at all,” she notes. Her emphasis falls on practice rather than principle, on a lived coherence that precedes formal articulation. In that sense, the exhibition reads as an inversion. The Constitution appears less as an imposition and more as a reflection, a document that catches up with ways of being already in motion.
Set within 47-A’s compact rooms, the works gain a particular clarity. The gallery’s audience, accustomed to reading objects as art, encounters textiles that carry both aesthetic and civic charge. There is pleasure here, certainly, in colour, texture, and detail. Yet the exhibition lingers in a different register. It asks what it means for a nation’s founding text to be held, quite literally, in the hands that sustain its material culture.
What: Hamari Virasat: Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution through Textile Traditions
When: April 25 – May 10, 2026
Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum, Mumbai
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