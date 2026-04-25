Hamari Virasat at 47-A: Cloth, constitution, and the work of holding together

Jain resists the idea that unity is aspirational within these communities. “Artisan communities across India have worked together… the way they approach their craft first… it is not really about the differences at all,” she notes. Her emphasis falls on practice rather than principle, on a lived coherence that precedes formal articulation. In that sense, the exhibition reads as an inversion. The Constitution appears less as an imposition and more as a reflection, a document that catches up with ways of being already in motion.

Set within 47-A’s compact rooms, the works gain a particular clarity. The gallery’s audience, accustomed to reading objects as art, encounters textiles that carry both aesthetic and civic charge. There is pleasure here, certainly, in colour, texture, and detail. Yet the exhibition lingers in a different register. It asks what it means for a nation’s founding text to be held, quite literally, in the hands that sustain its material culture.

What: Hamari Virasat: Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution through Textile Traditions

When: April 25 – May 10, 2026

Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum, Mumbai