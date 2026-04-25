Navjot Altaf’s landfill paintings turn the museum into a site of uneasy recognition

In a city where land is perpetually remade, the landfill can feel like both an endpoint and a beginning. Navjot Altaf’s Waste Archives as Landscape, now on view at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Gallery in Mumbai, resists the comfort of either position. Instead, it lingers in a more unsettled terrain, where debris accumulates as evidence and environment alike.

Altaf’s gouache paintings draw on the visual language of botanical illustration, a form once entangled with colonial ambitions to catalogue and control the natural world. Here, that same precision attends to mounds of refuse, rendering waste with an almost devotional attention. The effect is disorienting. These are not landscapes in any passive sense; they insist on being read as sites of consequence. Waste appears less as residue than as record, bearing the imprint of consumption, migration, and neglect.

The exhibition unfolds through multiple lenses rather than a single interpretive frame. Curator Puja Vaish resists narrowing the work to a singular argument, preferring instead to “allow layered frameworks to emerge through the work”. One such framework treats the landfill as a kind of forensic ground, where materials speak to the conditions that produced them. This attention to systems extends beyond the pictorial. In Take–Make–Waste, a suspended grid of PVC pipes releases fragments of electronic waste through a concealed mechanism. The work gestures towards global circuits of disposal, recalling how discarded materials travel from so-called developed regions to sites like Mumbai’s peripheries.