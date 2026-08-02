‘Life is art here’: How Mayurbhanj's living craft traditions transformed a visual artist's practice

Contemporary art tends to look towards the future. Traditional craft, meanwhile, can often carry the weight of generations. When forced together, art or rather the ecosystem around it, tends to demote craft to a mere raw material or exotic backdrop. But true parity sparks a rare alchemy.

Artist residencies often make way for such spaces, where an artist can surround themselves with inspiration, such as the rhythmic movements of women weaving Sabai grass, or stories carried across generations of Dokra artisans, and in the living traditions that continue to shape Odisha's cultural landscape.

The Mayurbhanj Residency: How contemporary art meets Odisha’s Sabai grass craft

The first edition of the Mayurbhanj Residency, held at Baripada in late June, was a collaboration between Mumbai-based contemporary art gallery Art & Charlie and The Mayurbhanj Foundation, and gave way to a conceptual framework for the residency's inaugural artist, Mumbai-based multidisciplinary practitioner Kumar Misal, whose creative vision is shaped by his own agrarian upbringing in Kumbhoj, Kolhapur.