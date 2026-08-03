Famous fashion designer Harpreet Narula steps into the art world with debut solo Inward

Harpreet’s new body of art works are dominated by three distinct features. First, the act of repetition. Second, motifs influenced from the paintings found in the walls of Rajasthani and Punjabi houses. Third, the structural language of the looms where he ties art with fashion.

Harpreet cleverly intertwines pattern, rhythms, structures, colours and textures to create each canvas which speaks of memories, materials and places. They interact with the viewers just the same way each of his fashion pieces tell a story.

He mentions, “Painting has become a daily practice for me. It gives me happiness and peace of mind. Every mark builds on the one before it. My background in textile design taught me to think through pattern and structure, while the painted walls I grew up around continue to shape the way I see."

Vikram Singh’s curation beautifully gives narrative to the abstraction that reflects through the study of vernacular architecture in Harpreet’s works. Each of the pieces are not just deeply personal but also reminder of a grandeur that acts as a catalyst in starting your own conversations with your memories.