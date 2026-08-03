Famous fashion designer Harpreet Narula steps into the art world with debut solo Inward

Rimple and Harpreet Narula are very popular names in the fashion world. Dominating the screens with their works in filsm like Padmaavat and Housefull 4 and making well-known celebrities dress up in their unique ethnic creations, Harpreet now enters the world of art through his first solo art exhibition Inward. Curated by Vikram Singh, the artworks draw references from the grandeur of havelis, kothis and Mughal paintings. A series of abstract paintings are given shape, form and colours by his memories, fashion experiences and more. The exhibition will take place till August 21, 2026 at Art Explore, New Delhi.
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