Art

Famous fashion designer Harpreet Narula steps into the art world with debut solo Inward

After ruling hearts with beautiful on-screen costumes and designer wear pieces, Harpreet Narula steps into the art world with his debut solo, Inward
Famous Fashion Designer Harpreet Narula steps into the art world with debut solo Inward
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Rimple and Harpreet Narula are very popular names in the fashion world. Dominating the screens with their works in filsm like Padmaavat and Housefull 4 and making well-known celebrities dress up in their unique ethnic creations, Harpreet now enters the world of art through his first solo art exhibition Inward.  Curated by Vikram Singh, the artworks draw references from the grandeur of havelis, kothis and Mughal paintings. A series of abstract paintings are given shape, form and colours by his memories, fashion experiences and more. The exhibition will take place till August 21, 2026 at Art Explore, New Delhi.

Artwork by Harpreet Narula
Harpreet’s new body of art works are dominated by three distinct features. First, the act of repetition. Second, motifs influenced from the paintings found in the walls of Rajasthani and Punjabi houses. Third, the structural language of the looms where he ties art with fashion.
Harpreet Narula is primarily known as a fashion designer
Harpreet cleverly intertwines pattern, rhythms, structures, colours and textures to create each canvas which speaks of memories, materials and places. They interact with the viewers just the same way each of his fashion pieces tell a story.
Inward is Harpreet Narula's debut art show in Delhi
He mentions, “Painting has become a daily practice for me. It gives me happiness and peace of mind. Every mark builds on the one before it. My background in textile design taught me to think through pattern and structure, while the painted walls I grew up around continue to shape the way I see."
The exhibition will be on display in Delhi for almost a month
Vikram Singh’s curation beautifully gives narrative to the abstraction that reflects through the study of vernacular architecture in Harpreet’s works. Each of the pieces are not just deeply personal but also reminder of a grandeur that acts as a catalyst in starting your own conversations with your memories.
A glimpse of Harpreet Narula's art works
What may seem as lines, dots and abstracts, upon closer look seems to resonate with a pattern. Harpreet’s works cannot be merely looked at. They need to be stood in front of, read thoroughly and understood so that your mind can describe each piece perfectly.

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Rimple and Harpreet Narula