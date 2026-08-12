Leheriya, the monsoon textile that moves like a wave

Even the name carries that image. Leheriya comes from leher, meaning “wave”. But the waves do not come from the rain. They are made by hand, through a centuries-old tie-dye technique practised in Rajasthan.

A length of cloth is rolled diagonally and tied tightly at intervals before being dipped into colour. When the bindings come off and the fabric is opened, the straight lines have become waves. Tie it across a second diagonal and the pattern becomes mothara, a variation of leheriya in which crossing lines create a checked, rippling design.