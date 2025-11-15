Find the beauty of Rajasthan’s Samudri leheriya in this festive edit

There’s something enchanting about traditions, art, textiles, stories, and culture that pulls us back to our roots. After all, who wouldn’t want to carry forward such a rich legacy? And it gets even more interesting when you can do that through what you wear. Fashion brand ILMA’s latest festive collection is a sartorial dream draped in pastels.

ILMA's festive collection consists of breezy outfits

The co-founders of the brand, Nitasha and Bhumika Sharma, tell us that the edit is a soft ode to serenity. Inspired by the calming hues of Rajasthan’s Samudri leheriya and pastel tones, it’s about dressing up in style and adding that much-needed dash of tradition to your look. “We wanted to capture the gentle rhythm of festivities, moments that are intimate yet vibrant, elegant yet easy-to-wear,” Nitasha says.

The collection consists of breezy outfits, perfect for those who like to keep it ethnic and comfortable, without being too loud or going overboard. “The delicate handwork adds more charm to the overall look of the collection,” Bhumika says.