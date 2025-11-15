Find the beauty of Rajasthan’s Samudri leheriya in this festive edit

There’s something enchanting about traditions, art, textiles, stories, and culture that pulls us back to our roots. After all, who wouldn’t want to carry forward such a rich legacy? And it gets even more interesting when you can do that through what you wear. Fashion brand ILMA’s latest festive collection is a sartorial dream draped in pastels.
The co-founders of the brand, Nitasha and Bhumika Sharma, tell us that the edit is a soft ode to serenity. Inspired by the calming hues of Rajasthan’s Samudri leheriya and pastel tones, it’s about dressing up in style and adding that much-needed dash of tradition to your look. “We wanted to capture the gentle rhythm of festivities, moments that are intimate yet vibrant, elegant yet easy-to-wear,” Nitasha says.
The collection consists of breezy outfits, perfect for those who like to keep it ethnic and comfortable, without being too loud or going overboard. “The delicate handwork adds more charm to the overall look of the collection,” Bhumika says.
One of the most striking features of this edit is its colour palette, featuring soft pastels like pink, yellow, sky blue, peach, and sea green. “For the fabrics, we’ve worked with natural, breathable materials like silk kota doriya, modal satin, and handwoven Chanderi,” shares Nitasha. Each garment features delicate bead and sequin handwork for a gentle shimmer that enhances the fabric’s natural sheen.
The drop includes kaftans, anarkalis, saris, lehengas and co-ord sets. “The outfits transition seamlessly from intimate celebrations and pujas to pre-wedding gatherings, haldi-mehendi function,” Bhumika tells us.
You can style the pieces with delicate floral, pearl or diamond jewellery with simple and muted accessories to let the pastels shine.
Prices start at Rs 18,000.
Available online.