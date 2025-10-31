This collection celebrates women through the metaphor of flowers

Getting into more details regarding the materials, the designer mentions raw silk, organza, and chiffon. “These are chosen for their ability to move gracefully while holding intricate embroidery,” Naionica says. The palette transitions from muted pastels, like blush, powder blue, and champagne, to deeper tones of plum, royal blue, and deep fuchsia. each colour is selected to convey a mood. The designs look enhanced, featuring floral embroidery interwoven with subtle geometric details.

Fiorelli is a luxury occasion wear collection with a bridal sensibility. “It’s for women who seek elegance without excess, silhouettes and details that suit weddings as much as pre-wedding celebrations or festive gatherings,” she adds. There are lehengas, saris, structured shararas and fluid gowns. Naionica says, “The Italian twist in Fiorelli lies in its structure and simplicity: minimal excess, maximum artistry.”

In the designer’s view, brides today are moving more toward individuality and comfort. The idea of heavy, ceremonial clothing is giving way to pieces that are lighter, more wearable and emotionally resonant. “There’s a growing appreciation for craftsmanship in hand embroidery and timeless colour palettes. Instead of following fleeting trends, brides now want garments that feel personal, that tell a story, and that can be worn beyond the wedding itself,” Naionica adds.

By designing with intention, every silhouette is reimagined to move freely, while maintaining structure. Naionica mentions, “We work closely with our artisans to ensure embroidery is light, seamless and balanced. Our fabrics are breathable, and our fits are designed around authentic proportions rather than unrealistic sizing.”

Prices start at Rs 78,000.

Available online.

