Zahara, featuring kurtas and kaftans, is a celebration of festive elegance

The festive season is in full swing, and everyone is on the hunt for their most stylish picks. While the excitement of dressing up and accessorising is unmatched, sometimes it can feel a little overwhelming as well. Yes, you want to look festive, yet keep it light, functional, and comfortable enough to spend time at home, step out with friends, or even head to work if needed. and, if this balance is what you’re looking for, Chandrima’s capsule collection, Zahara, is dedicated to festive elegance.
The founder and creative head, Chandrima Agnihotri, says, “Zahara is a capsule collection, where floral designs bloom in their full glory.” For her, the edit is inspired by the idea of blooming fearlessly, much like a flower that thrives in its own rhythm. The pieces, therefore, resemble a canvas of colour and craft. According to the designer, Zahara is airy, ornate, and unapologetically feminine, defining the joy of tradition, reimagined with a modern soul. Getting straight into more details, Chandrima shares, “We’ve tried blending tradition and contemporary look through floral embroideries inspired by miniature garden motifs and the craft of mosaic tilework with details like delicate threadwork and metallic accents.” You can also find tonal cutwork and 3d layering that give depth and dimension to each piece. Zahara moves gracefully between statement and subtlety.
In terms of exact fabrics, the edit showcases chanderi silks, soft cottons and silk organzas selected for their breathability and fluidity. The colours, however, move through ivories, blush pinks, yellow, olive green, fuchsia, purple, and muted golds and silvers; hues that, Chandrima says, reflect festivity but in a soft, romantic manner.
One can find traditional kurta sets, kimono-style tunics and even statement kaftan separates and flowy kalidars in Zahara. “Each piece is designed to resonate with different facets of the modern Indian woman, whether she prefers something understated and graceful or slightly more statement making,” adds Chandrima.
Either you can pull off these pieces during the festive or the wedding season, or you can also flaunt them during intimate mehendis, pujas, and family celebrations. “They’re designed to transition smoothly from one occasion to another, easy to style up or down depending on how one accessorises,” Chandrima says. The comfort and lightness of each ensemble make them ideal for travel weddings and all-year-round festivities.
“One of the standout pieces is the ivory and gold cutwork kurta with beadwork and 3d floral appliqués and straight cutwork pants. It exudes purity, romance, and grace in perfect balance,” says Chandrima. another highlight, she says, is the olive green contrast cord work and beadwork short flared kurta with flared pants — vibrant yet understated.
Prices start at Rs 10,990. Available online.
