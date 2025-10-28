Zahara, featuring kurtas and kaftans, is a celebration of festive elegance

The festive season is in full swing, and everyone is on the hunt for their most stylish picks. While the excitement of dressing up and accessorising is unmatched, sometimes it can feel a little overwhelming as well. Yes, you want to look festive, yet keep it light, functional, and comfortable enough to spend time at home, step out with friends, or even head to work if needed. and, if this balance is what you’re looking for, Chandrima’s capsule collection, Zahara, is dedicated to festive elegance.

The pieces in Zahara resemble a canvas of colour and craft

The founder and creative head, Chandrima Agnihotri, says, “Zahara is a capsule collection, where floral designs bloom in their full glory.” For her, the edit is inspired by the idea of blooming fearlessly, much like a flower that thrives in its own rhythm. The pieces, therefore, resemble a canvas of colour and craft. According to the designer, Zahara is airy, ornate, and unapologetically feminine, defining the joy of tradition, reimagined with a modern soul. Getting straight into more details, Chandrima shares, “We’ve tried blending tradition and contemporary look through floral embroideries inspired by miniature garden motifs and the craft of mosaic tilework with details like delicate threadwork and metallic accents.” You can also find tonal cutwork and 3d layering that give depth and dimension to each piece. Zahara moves gracefully between statement and subtlety.