Desert-inspired SS26 line celebrates leheriya, handwoven textiles and fluid silhouettes

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I’ve been there a couple of times, and since I work a lot with textiles, I’ve always been fascinated by that region. Many of the people I work with are from Rajasthan—they’ve studied there or lived there for long periods, and some still do. So over time I’ve developed a deep love for the textures of that place: the cities, the culture, the traditions, and the colours. There is also a very special spirit in the way the seasons shift there. For us, every season begins with textiles. One technique that really inspired this collection is leheriya, where particular colour combinations traditionally signal the arrival of spring. That sense of announcing a new season became an important starting point for the collection.

Every season I try to anchor the collection in a particular place—whether it’s Himachal, Shillong, the Aravallis, Kashmir or Goa. Over time, these places become memories that live within the work. The motifs this season come from desert elements—flowers, leaves, the arid landscape—and the colours and stripes are inspired by the layered tones of the dunes.