Beyond the Binary brings eleven visionary artists together to explore gender at APRE Art House

The curators are interested in what happens when those differences are allowed to sit alongside one another. “Our hope was to showcase a variety of creative expression and gender politics,” says curator Georgina Maddox. “Each generation has their own narrative to cover.” The works, then, emerge from distinct histories and lived experiences rather than a single definition of gender, moving between visibility, desire, performance, pleasure and prohibition.

That refusal of classification may be the exhibition’s most compelling gesture. “What happens when we allow people the freedom to define themselves on their own terms?” Prerna asks. Beyond The Binary leaves the question open, giving its artists room to answer in paint, photographs, bodies, clothes, memories and play.

What: Beyond The Binary

When: On view until September 5, 2026

Where: APRE Art House