They say don’t judge a book by its cover. This Chennai exhibition begs to differ

For Sunandini, bringing a hundred book covers to a gallery floor is an exercise in delightful understatement. “If someone is coming to see book-cover designs, then they won’t be disappointed, hopefully,” she smiles, deflecting any grand pretensions about her retrospective. Choosing from her vast oeuvre was no easy feat, but she approached the selection with characteristic pragmatism. “I chose some of the covers that have remained favourites over the years — those that have not aged or become dated to my own sensibility,” she explains. “I also wanted to show the diversity of visual treatments I attempt, and represent the amazing authors Seagull Books works with,” she avers.

The exhibition explores the book cover as a ‘threshold’ between seeing and reading. “It means that a book cover can be seen as a visual, but also read in the same way we read text— that is, interpreted,” she observes. “It is not merely to be admired, but also to be puzzled over, deconstructed, understood, or not,” she tells us.