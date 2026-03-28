Bhaskar Gauribidanur explores light and shadow in his exhibition ‘Illumination’

In photography, light is not merely a technical condition but a way of structuring perception, shaping what is seen and what remains unseen. For Bengaluru-based photographer, filmmaker and theatre artiste Bhaskar Gauribidanur, this understanding emerged from a career in the hyper-constructed world of advertising, where images are meticulously made, not discovered. With Illumination, his ongoing exhibition, he steps away from that style, working with pared-down compositions to explore light, shadow and the emotional undercurrents they reveal in black-and-white photography.

Bhaskar traces his visual style to the mid-1990s, shaped by his encounter with the work of British photographer Wilfred Thesiger. Disillusioned with commercial image-making, he recalls, “the world of advertising is one of excess and make believe. We had to produce pictures to satisfy somebody else’s so-called creativity.” He began rethinking his process and tools. “I just wanted to shed those large lights, heavy cameras and all other paraphernalia that had come to define me,” he says. Moving away from the studio, he started working with a film camera and a single 50mm lens, travelling across India and turning to black and white as a deliberate way of seeing.