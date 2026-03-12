Photography exhibition Interior Weather opens in Mumbai, exploring the idea of home through personal memories

For Kirthana Devdas, the project connects to a longer photographic journey. Since 2011, she has documented the ritual of Thira at her ancestral temple, returning each year until 2019. During the residency, these ritual images began merging with photographs of her family and ancestral home, forming a body of work she had not initially imagined.

Beyond the physical idea of home

The artists say the exhibition became less about the structure of a house and more about the emotions and memories attached to it.

“During the residency, we realised that what shaped the work we chose was not simply the idea of home. Instead, it was the relationships and memories connected to those spaces that felt most personal to us,” they explain.

Different backgrounds, shared themes

The nine photographers come from different cultural and geographical backgrounds, something they see as a strength.

“Our cultural or geographical differences do not necessarily shape how we photograph our domestic spaces. When we work individually, we respond instinctively to what feels familiar within our homes. But when we present the work together, those differences become meaningful,” they say.

Together, these perspectives create a broader portrait of home across regions and cultures.

“As a group of nine photographers with distinct backgrounds, we see our diversity as a strength. Bringing these perspectives together allows us to create a map of where we come from, sharing glimpses of our food, mother tongues and environments. Together, they reveal how varied yet intimate the idea of home can be,” they add.