Akara Contemporary at India Art Fair 2026

At India Art Fair 2026, Akara Contemporary presents a booth that feels composed rather than crowded. Painting and sculpture are installed with a clear sense of spacing, allowing works to be read individually before they begin to register against one another. The emphasis is on material presence and scale, not visual abundance. It is a presentation that reflects a programme increasingly confident in its own parameters.

A booth that relies on placement, material and a sense of proportion

That confidence has sharpened since 2023, when Akara formally split its programme into Akara Modern and Akara Contemporary. The decision clarified how each strand would operate. As director Puneet Shah has explained, “The move to diversify into Akara Modern and Akara Contemporary allowed us to run parallel, simultaneous programmes giving modern masters the contextual space they deserve, while allowing contemporary artists to engage more freely with current practices, experimentation, and discourse.” The booth at India Art Fair sits firmly within the latter, with an emphasis on present-day concerns and how they take shape through material.

Rather than building the presentation around a single idea, Akara Contemporary allows the works to set the terms. Posthumous sculptures by Piraji Sagara bring a sense of weight and continuity to the space. The forms carry the authority of long engagement, both physical and intellectual, and establish a grounding presence. Nearby, works by younger artists such as Yogesh Rai operate at a different pitch. The scale tightens. The mood shifts inward. Meghna Shah describes the gallery’s approach as one that avoids competition between generations. “Bringing together artists from different generations allows for a natural exchange, where legacy and emerging voices coexist without one overshadowing the other.”

Rai’s graphite drawings are a case in point. They are restrained, attentive and closely worked, with the body treated as a site of experience rather than display. His practice draws from a lineage of writers and artists who reshaped how sexuality and identity are discussed, but the work itself remains grounded in the everyday. “When I draw, I am not beginning a conversation; I am continuing one that has moved across countries and decades,” he says. In the booth, the drawings read as quiet continuations rather than declarations, carrying that history into a contemporary Indian context.