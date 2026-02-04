For India Art Fair 2026, KYNKYNY Art Gallery foregrounds material as thought, labour and encounter

Janarthanan Rudhramoorthy’s iron and steel sculptures bring a different form of intensity. Sheets of metal, nails and rust are treated not as inert matter but as collaborators. “My relationship with material begins as a conversation, not a command,” he says.

Resistance plays an active role in determining how the work develops, influencing decisions as much as intention does. Rudhramoorthy frequently returns to nest-like structures and impressions of the body, using iron and steel to think through fragility, exposure and change.

Across the three practices, a shared ethic emerges: material is not a vehicle for meaning but a generator of it. This outlook reflects KYNKYNY’s broader trajectory over more than two decades.

“It has always been important to us to offer a supportive platform to artists who dare to veer from the traditional path,” Radhakrishnan says. While the gallery has shown work across mediums, it has consistently gravitated towards artists whose engagement with material opens unfamiliar ways of seeing.

As India Art Fair approaches, KYNKYNY’s booth positions itself as a space for pause within a fast-moving environment. The gallery hopes visitors will respond viscerally before analytically. “When you experience something new, and it moves you in some way, that unbiased emotion is where the magic is,” Radhakrishnan says. It is an invitation to encounter contemporary Indian art through touch, weight and flow, where meaning gathers slowly through matter itself.