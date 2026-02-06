Ancient traditions meet modern spaces at this Delhi's art showcase

The minimalist interiors of modern galleries often stand in stark contrast to the traditions they host, yet the upcoming exhibition at Gallery Vayu seeks to bridge this gap by presenting art as a living act of ritual rather than mere display. Curated by Pramod KG, the showcase brings the Sohrai and Khovar traditions of Hazaribagh to New Delhi, coinciding with the India Art Fair 2026. Featuring the works of renowned artists Malo Devi, Putli Ganju, Parvati Devi, and Rudhan Devi, the exhibition explores a women-led tradition where the home is treated as a living surface for blessing and renewal.
In the forested villages of Jharkhand, these paintings have historically marked the seasons of life. Sohrai works are created to celebrate the harvest, using pigments derived from soil, stone, charcoal, and leaves to depict the fertile intelligence of the natural world. Khovar paintings, traditionally found in the private rooms of a new marriage, involve a unique process of layering dark and light earth, then "cutting" through the surface to reveal intricate patterns. These are not merely pictures; they are gestures of protection and abundance, intended to invite well-being into the household.
While the works on view have transitioned from mud walls to paper and canvas, the original intent remains untouched. This shift represents a continuation of a practice passed down through generations of women, relying on memory rather than formal instruction. By presenting these ritual acts within a contemporary setting, the exhibition highlights a language that is older than the concept of an audience—one that offers a sense of stillness and care born directly from the earth. The showcase allows these ancient marks to be seen as a definitive record of cultural resilience, proving that even as materials change, the human desire to mark life with meaning remains constant.
The exhibition is on till February 15, 2026. At Gallery Vayu, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.