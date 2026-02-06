Ancient traditions meet modern spaces at this Delhi's art showcase

The minimalist interiors of modern galleries often stand in stark contrast to the traditions they host, yet the upcoming exhibition at Gallery Vayu seeks to bridge this gap by presenting art as a living act of ritual rather than mere display. Curated by Pramod KG, the showcase brings the Sohrai and Khovar traditions of Hazaribagh to New Delhi, coinciding with the India Art Fair 2026. Featuring the works of renowned artists Malo Devi, Putli Ganju, Parvati Devi, and Rudhan Devi, the exhibition explores a women-led tradition where the home is treated as a living surface for blessing and renewal.

The intricate geometry of the Khovar and Sohrai traditions

In the forested villages of Jharkhand, these paintings have historically marked the seasons of life. Sohrai works are created to celebrate the harvest, using pigments derived from soil, stone, charcoal, and leaves to depict the fertile intelligence of the natural world. Khovar paintings, traditionally found in the private rooms of a new marriage, involve a unique process of layering dark and light earth, then "cutting" through the surface to reveal intricate patterns. These are not merely pictures; they are gestures of protection and abundance, intended to invite well-being into the household.