Echoes of Bombay: Kailash Poojary stitches a city back into memory

“When I decided to start something locally, I knew I didn’t want to do garments,” Kailash says. “I wanted to try something different, yet remain within the same field of embroidery and embellishments.” The decision reframed his relationship with his medium. Thread, here, is no longer in service of a silhouette. It becomes a recording tool, capable of holding geography, weather, faith, and labour in tension.

The series opens with a map of Old Bombay, the Seven Islands suspended in stitched water bodies. It is an origin story rendered without nostalgia, attentive to the meeting of land and sea that shaped the city’s temperament. From there, the works move through Kala Ghoda and Dhobi Ghat, where cultural aspiration and daily work share the same air, before reaching colonial statements like the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Rajabai Tower. Each structure is built slowly, with thick and thin threads layered to suggest depth, erosion, and use.

“As a fashion student in the late ’90s, inspiration came only from being physically present in the moment,” Kailash recalls. “With photography, there is only so much you can explore beyond light and framing, but with thread, we are able to enhance details, textures, and depth, creating something that can become a legacy, something that can be inherited,” he adds. That inheritance is key. These works are not souvenirs. They are propositions about how cities can be remembered outside official archives.