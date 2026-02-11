Lenscape Kerala arrives in Mumbai bringing together 10 photographic viewpoints together

Shivang Mehta’s nocturnal wildlife photographs introduce another register. “You look at Shivang Mehta’s nocturnal images of wildlife and realise we know nothing about nature’s bounties,” Uma says. “The owl is most fascinating. I’m an owl lover. It’s a National Geographic moment.” These images shift attention towards the unseen hours of the natural world, where proximity replaces drama.

Human presence appears through direct and contemporary observation. Saibal Das’s photograph of two girls looking at their phones records an everyday scene with precision. Uma describes it as evocative, drawn to the way an ordinary gesture can carry social meaning. Amit Pasricha’s panoramic photographs of Alappuzha shift the focus towards scale and continuity. Pasricha, the son of renowned photographer Avinash Pasricha, approaches place through continuity and spatial depth. For Nair, whose father came from Alappuzha, these images carry personal meaning. “So much nostalgia for me and the call to integrity it all added up to humility of purpose,” she says.

Uma Nair’s long relationship with Kerala informs the curatorial framework without overt sentiment. Asked whether contemporary lenses revealed unfamiliar aspects of the state, her response remains grounded. She speaks instead of recognition, rooted in memory and long familiarity with the place. To explain how time operates in the exhibition, she refers to TS Eliot, suggesting that the past and present are in constant conversation rather than fixed in separate frames. The photographs reflect this approach, moving between ritual, labour, leisure and environment without assigning hierarchy.

Lenscape Kerala is conceived as a travelling exhibition that will move across 10 Indian cities. Audience response, Uma suggests, changes with location. “Audiences love stories,” she says. “I chose images that tell stories and create open ended sensations and perceptions.” In Vadodara, she recalls photographers engaging closely with technique and process. Elsewhere, conversations moved towards teaching, memory and colour theory. She speaks of discussions around monochrome and colour with veteran artist and pedagogue Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, emphasising photography’s capacity to sustain long-form dialogue.

Kerala Tourism frames the exhibition as cultural documentation and as a prompt for mindful travel. For Uma, the idea is rooted in experience rather than abstraction. “Mindful travel is when we take a trip that is meant to educate as well as entertain and leave reflections that will last a lifetime,” she says. Photography plays a central role in this process. By slowing the act of looking, it encourages viewers to recognise detail, labour and environment as connected realities. The shift from observer to participant begins with attention.