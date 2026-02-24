Contemporary French artist Thomas Henriot captures innovation in Indian architecture through his paintings

If you have visited some of the ancient Indian structures then their designs are nothing less than engineering marvels, made by architects probably even without any fancy degrees. These marvels are brought to the viewers by Thomas who created the drawings in India and later on made them livelier in France by weaving them onto gold-thread tapestries using the Jacquard weaving technique developed by Les Soieries Brochier.

Henriot mentions, “This exhibition represents two years of research into translating my ink and brush drawings on paper into works produced through advanced gold-weaving technology. Palaces and historic sites, from Calcutta to Rajasthan, including Jodhpur and Jaipur, were initially drawn on site and subsequently reinterpreted through this technological process.”