Lodhi awash in Andean colours with South American artist Jumu’s mural

The women of Andes

Her works primarily feature women in bustling markets. Her canvases erupt with red against green, blue against orange—bold contrasts arranged in maximalist harmony.

In one canvas titled ‘Al Aire Libre’, she paints two women: one in a forest-green top and the other in a striped blouse of blues, pinks, greens, and white with a red hem. Flowers adorn their ears as they sit amidst a mound of fruits rendered in yellows, oranges, blues, and reds. In ‘Mercado San Blas–Cuzco’, two women sit against a yellow-toned canvas. Brown-hued, their braided hair is decorated with yellow and blue flowers above their ears as they sit surrounded by papayas and star-shaped carambolas.

Markets, she says, are central to their life. “Most people that are selling there are women,” she recalls. “In the markets, they don’t just sell products to each other — they exchange, they support each other. It was a very strong symbol to see these women connecting, being strong, and showing their culture.”

A muralist who works in public spaces, she often found herself the only woman on site. Sometimes she was mistaken for an assistant. “To be loud, to be stronger — it was a resistance, for all the women who can paint on the street. That was my punk idea, when I began 10 years ago,” she says.

Despite living between cultures, her Andean heritage pulsates through her work. Drawn from Andean cosmology, Owls, pumas, serpents and birds are constant motifs as are the condor, puma and serpent, all three forming a sacred triumvirate. The serpent represents the past and the underworld; the puma, the earthly present and humanity; and the condor, the upper world — the divine realm connected to the sun.