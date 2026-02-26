At TARQ, Pratap Morey shrinks Mumbai to size and finds leverage in the palm of his hand

The grid emerges as a recurring armature, most overtly in Camouflage Subterfuge. Referencing the modular logic of glass-clad buildings, the grid performs a double act. It amplifies scale while pretending to dissolve it, reflecting sky and light until mass appears weightless. Morey is sceptical of this seduction. “For me, the grid functions as a metaphor for being tamed or caged,” he explains. “Somehow, we have convinced ourselves that grid patterns signify beauty and order. To me, this is a reflection of a tamed behaviour.” The critique lands quietly, embedded in surfaces that gleam just enough to lure the eye.

Repetition is another motif that hums through the show. Columns recur. Antennae echo each other. Forms loop back, producing a low-grade disorientation. The sensation is recognisable to anyone who has crossed the city at length. “As you navigate through the city you see the same columns, same bridges, same dish tv antennas, it’s the same topography everywhere,” Morey observes. “Are you even moving, if you keep seeing the same thing?” In the collages, this sameness becomes oppressive, then strangely hypnotic.

Yet the works stop short of despair. There is resistance here, even if it operates within tight bounds. Speaking of his reduction of scale, Morey frames it as a form of pushback. “This act of retaliation allows me to preserve my sensitivity and keep it intact,” he says. “In doing so, I feel I am able to restore a kind of social equilibrium.” The phrase might sound lofty, but in the context of the exhibition it feels earned. The equilibrium is provisional, personal, and that is precisely the point.