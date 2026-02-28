In Death Is Nothing But Love, in Hyderabad, Arpan Sadhukhan treats his work as resistance against the distortions of power

Art has long functioned as both a mirror and resistance — reflecting the anxieties of its time while challenging what shapes them. In moments of political upheaval and aggressive consumer expansion, artists often become unofficial archivists, preserving truths that risk being rewritten. For Arpan Sadhukhan, a contemporary printmaker from Bengal, whose solo exhibition Death Is Nothing But Love draws its title from a poem by Nabarun Bhattacharya, art is documentation — a safeguard against historical distortion. “Whenever whoever comes to power, they start destroying the existing history and reinterpreting it for their own reasons,” Arpan says.

Consumerism and self death is at the center of the exhibition by Arpan Sadhukhan

“I find art is a very interesting tool to document the history and make an alternative narration of the time…Later, when history is misinterpreted, it can guide you to the truth.” Originally, he considered naming the exhibition after Nabarun’s poem This Dead Valley Is Not My Land, but found the title too direct. Instead, Arpan chose a subtler line from its English translation: “I know death is nothing but love.” The ambiguity better reflects the layered, unsettling quality of his imagery — grotesque figures, dense symbolism, and recurring smiley motifs that critique consumer culture’s seductive surface.