The exhibition in Hyderabad invites viewers to embrace emotional depth of the artists

One of the simplest ways to express oneself has been through colour, line and form, as artists give shape to thoughts and emotions that are often difficult to put into words. A painting can hold memory, change, longing or even uncertainty — all within a single surface. Form, in this sense, becomes a reflection of lived experiences.

The exhibition Presence of Form brings together contemporary Indian artists whose works move between abstraction and figuration

Rather than following a single theme, the show allows each artist’s language to stand on its own, while creating a dialogue within the space. As viewers move through the gallery, they encounter different textures, scales and moods.

For landscape painter Om Soorya, the idea of place has evolved over time. Having witnessed Hyderabad’s rapid urban growth, his landscapes are no longer about real locations. “This place is not like a landscape itself anymore; rather a representation of self — a place to put yourself somewhere, which is not very real,” Soorya says.