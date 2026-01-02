Why January has become vision board season for Delhi’s youth?

The manifestation business

Dr Rahul Chandhok, head consultant and head of psychiatry at Artemis Lite, Delhi, explains that temporal landmarks like New Year’s, Mondays, or even birthdays create what psychologists call the “fresh start effect”. This explains why people gravitate towards vision boards and similar practices that promise change. “These time markers help people mentally distance themselves from past failures. They act as a psychological reset, making change feel both more urgent and more achievable,” he explains.

This psychological pull has also shaped how vision boarding has moved beyond private rituals into shared, organised spaces—workshops and creative meet-ups across the city ahead of New Year’s. Kumudini Bhutani, a Delhi-based art educator who runs Kimey’s Korner on Instagram, has been conducting journaling and vision board workshops for the past five years. She recently hosted one with the City Girls Who Walk Delhi collective.

“Around the new years, everyone starts talking about it on Instagram or YouTube, everyone is talking about it. Even people would start DMing me, asking when the next workshop is? It’s quite a peak in the last two weeks,” she says.

Similarly, Aparna Gakhar, who runs the Instagram page artandaesthetix and conducts art workshops across the city, agrees that the appeal of journaling and vision boards lies in their promise of clarity and control. “Both journaling and vision boards brings clarity and productivity to your life—be it your personal life or professional life. I think that’s what people are looking for—a fresh start at the beginning of the year.”

She notes that for many young people, such activities have become a conscious response to digital fatigue. In her workshops, Gakhar has observed participants turning to offline creative practices in an effort to regain focus. “I’ve seen a lot of people trying to fix different aspects of their lives—whether that’s reducing their screen time, finding space for hobbies, or engaging in more offline activities,” she adds.