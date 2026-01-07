For us in Russia, India began with Raj Kapoor: Artist Nikas Safronov

Entering Dream Vision, the landmark exhibition of renowned Russian artist Nikas Safronov, is like stepping into a dream — surreal, breath-takingly beautiful paintings, moving floral artworks, and immersive installations transport you to a world you never imagined. This exhibition isn’t about perfect details; it’s about feeling — a space where classical art meets memories, imagination and quiet, emotional pauses between sleep and reality.

The ongoing Mumbai edition at the National Gallery of Modern Art offers an equally immersive experience. Featuring 45 paintings spanning classical techniques, symbolism, landscapes, and Safronov’s signature ‘Dream Vision’ style, the works were created for Indian audiences and reflect the country’s spirituality, mythology, and history.

Enhanced with immersive multimedia, AI elements, and spatial sound design, this entirely non-commercial exhibition forms part of a Russia–India cultural initiative supported by Rosneft. Safronov, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, has painted over 50 heads of state and figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Meryl Streep, and Elton John.

In conversation with Indulge Express, the artist speaks about learning to see beyond public images during the Soviet era, his emotional connection with India shaped by Raj Kapoor’s films, and how Indian spirituality and goddess imagery entered his work. Through Dream Vision, he describes art as a way to live through a volatile world — seeking silence, meaning, and inner balance rather than escape.