Project Tarasha’s Craft Exhibit 2026 shows what happens when Indian craft is given time, trust and the centrestage

The Tarasha Craft Exhibit 2026 does not try to compete with Mumbai. It sidesteps the city’s appetite for scale and instead settles into a slower rhythm. What it foregrounds are things that tend to disappear in urban retail settings: the weight of materials, the logic of process, and the people behind both.

Presented by Project Tarasha, a social initiative by Titan Company Ltd., and curated by Aradhana Nagpal, the exhibition is built around a simple premise. Craft does not exist separately from land, climate or livelihood. To understand an object, you have to understand where it comes from, and who made it.

Project Tarasha Craft Exhibit 2026 in Mumbai celebrates Indian crafts, artisan empowerment, and handcrafted heritage

This year’s theme, Inspired by Nature, is not treated as an aesthetic brief. It works more like a point of departure. Twenty-one craftpreneurs travel to Mumbai from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and other regions, many encountering the city’s audience for the first time. What they bring with them is less a collection than a set of lived relationships with material. Clay, fibre, metal, pigment and paper appear as outcomes of geography rather than design trends.

For Nagpal, the exhibition is a marker in a longer process. “A significant highlight of our program is the annual exhibit, a milestone event eagerly awaited by our craftpreneurs,” she says. “It is a platform to showcase their year-long journey and work, while creating an elevated experience for craft connoisseurs and customers.” The emphasis on journey matters here. What visitors see has been shaped over months of mentoring, design development and market preparation.