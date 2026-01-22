Indonesian handprints may be world’s oldest known cave art

In a largely unexplored corner of Indonesia, prehistoric handprints on cave walls may represent the oldest known example of rock art, dating back at least 67,800 years. The discovery, made by a team of Indonesian and Australian researchers, offers a remarkable glimpse into the artistic and cultural life of early humans.

Researchers uncover oldest cave paintings on Indonesian island

The tan-coloured prints, found on the island of Sulawesi, were created by placing hands against the walls and blowing pigment over them, leaving delicate outlines. Some fingertips were intentionally modified to appear more pointed, suggesting early humans took creative liberties in shaping their work.

“Upon seeing the new study, I let out a little squeal of joy,” said independent paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger. “It fits everything I’d been thinking.”

Indonesia has long been recognised for hosting some of the world’s earliest cave drawings, but these handprints now set a record for the oldest found on cave walls. Previous examples of ancient art across the globe include simple markings on bones and stones, and cross-hatched designs in South Africa dated to around 73,000 years ago.

To establish the age of the Sulawesi art, researchers analysed mineral crusts that had formed over the handprints. The results confirmed their remarkable antiquity, while also revealing evidence of a more complex artistic tradition. Maxime Aubert of Griffith University, the study’s lead author, said the stencils may reflect shared cultural practices, signalling that early humans were experimenting with symbolic expression far earlier than previously documented.