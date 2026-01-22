Rare chance to see Leonardo gem under restoration in Milan

In a rare treat for art lovers and Olympic visitors, Milan is offering a brief glimpse of a long-hidden Leonardo da Vinci painting currently under restoration. The fresco, covering a wall and ceiling in the Sala delle Asse at Sforza Castle, is normally concealed behind towering scaffolding but will be accessible from February 7 to March 14 during the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Milan Cortina Olympics bring Leonardo’s secret art into view

The vast painting depicts a pergola adorned with intertwined flowering branches, a botanical study showcasing Leonardo’s meticulous attention to nature. Historical records confirm Leonardo began the work, though he left it unfinished. Heritage curator Luca Tosi explains, “In 1498, he had to flee because the French arrived in Milan, and after that date it was covered over, hidden.”

The castle itself became a military barracks under French occupation, and the fresco was plastered over. It was only rediscovered in the early 20th century, when restorers removed the plaster and filled in colour to match Leonardo’s original. “As a result, Leonardo scholars no longer recognised them as a true Leonardo, but rather as a repainted Leonardo, somewhat a fake, to use a popular term,” Tosi adds.

During this temporary public access, visitors can climb the scaffolding and observe restorers working meticulously on the delicate artwork. The restoration process uses Japanese rice paper and demineralised water to gradually remove salts that have seeped into the walls. Every centimetre is treated with care to prevent damage to fragile areas. “The hardest part is that Leonardo’s painting is very delicate, there are some liftings, there are more fragile parts and therefore the work must be done centimetre by centimetre, with the utmost attention and care,” says Tosi.