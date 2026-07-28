How Sona Reddy turns everyday observations into extraordinary collectible design in Rooted

There is a tendency to treat inspiration as something dramatic, as though every object begins with a singular flash of brilliance, but Sona Reddy is far more interested in what happens when you linger over the things most people would walk past without a second thought. A rose glimpsed in a garden, the familiar geometry of Madras checks, the hand-coloured illustrations tucked inside an old botany book, or the carved handle of a spoon used every morning become, in Rooted, the beginning of a much slower conversation about memory, material and making, one that unfolds across furniture, textiles and collectible objects without ever feeling tied to a single discipline.

Finding beauty in the ordinary through artisan collaboration and scale

"I completely romanticise the fact that everyday objects can be extremely beautiful and don't have to be plain," Reddy says. "We've always been making everyday objects beautiful, be it a comb, a lamppost or even a spoon." It is a revealing way to think about design, because it shifts the conversation away from luxury or novelty and towards attention, suggesting that beauty has always existed within the routines of everyday life, even if contemporary design has become increasingly preoccupied with separating the functional from the decorative.