Why Salvador Dali requested a baby elephant from an Indian airline

When you talk about artist commissions, one would normally picture the contract, invoices, and the large sums of money exchanged. However, when the renowned Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali did his commission work for Air India in 1967, he surprised everyone with something quite different. It is said that the eccentric artist requested a baby elephant in exchange for his design.

Why did Salvador Dali ask for a baby elephant instead of cash?

The story started off in New York, where the PR representative for Air India, Jot Singh, encountered Salvador Dali and pitched an innovative partnership. This was a period when Air India was gaining a reputation as a company that blended travel with art. The airline, under the guidance of J.R.D. Tata had been collaborating with prominent artists and designers all over the world..