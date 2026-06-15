Why Salvador Dali requested a baby elephant from an Indian airline

When you talk about artist commissions, one would normally picture the contract, invoices, and the large sums of money exchanged. However, when the renowned Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali did his commission work for Air India in 1967, he surprised everyone with something quite different. It is said that the eccentric artist requested a baby elephant in exchange for his design.
The story started off in New York, where the PR representative for Air India, Jot Singh, encountered Salvador Dali and pitched an innovative partnership. This was a period when Air India was gaining a reputation as a company that blended travel with art. The airline, under the guidance of J.R.D. Tata had been collaborating with prominent artists and designers all over the world..
The agreement was made between the artist and the airline that he would design a unique gift for their elite passengers. The gift turned out to be an ashtray known as Double Image. This artwork was inspired by his famous painting, Swans Reflecting Elephants. It presented a visual illusion. Based on one’s point of view, it looked like swans or elephants. About 500 ashtrays were made, and these were gifted to selected passengers and distinguished guests, so they can be considered very rare collectors' items now.
In the matter of getting paid for his creation, Salvador Dali stunned everybody. Instead of demanding some money, he asked for an elephant. According to reports, the artist wanted the elephant in his olive groves in Spain because he wanted to see moonlight filtering through the trees, creating shadows on its back.
This was an unusual request. However, Air India decided to honour it. They arranged that a two-year-old elephant would be transported by air from Bangalore to Geneva. The elephant then travelled on the road to reach the artist’s coastal Spanish town, Cadaqués.
The arrival of the elephant turned out to be an attraction in the locality. Records show that there were celebrations and parades along with high excitement levels among the locals. The entire affair mirrored the flamboyant personality of Salvador Dali.
Salvador Dali once dreamt of riding the elephant through the Alps. Unfortunately, he never made this dream come true. The elephant kept growing bigger, and in 1971, the animal was shifted to the Barcelona Zoo.