This exhibit in Hyderabad examines hidden structures and the remnants of presence

Governed by an invisible choreography of rituals, routines, and social conventions, the way we move through the world is far less independent than we might imagine. Protocols of Living dives into the often-overlooked formal and informal frameworks, exploring the systems that quietly shape our way of life.

Through diverse materials, the artists explore the impact of unseen systems on people, places, and lived experiences

Bringing together a range of conceptual approaches, the showcase examines daily life as a space where larger social, political, and environmental forces take shape. Through diverse materials, the artists explore the impact of these often-unseen structures, focusing not on the systems themselves but on the traces they leave behind in people, places, and lived experiences.

For West Bengal-based visual artist Shubhendu Karmakar, the overlooked details of public spaces often hold the most compelling stories.

“My work is rooted in observing public spaces and the ways they change over time — places that slowly accumulate dust, rust, stains, and other signs of age. These traces reveal stories about care, neglect, maintenance, and our collective relationship with shared spaces,” he says.