Why making art alone doesn't pay the bills

For many aspiring artists, graduating from art school is only the beginning of a much longer struggle. While exhibitions, gallery shows and successful sales often attract public attention, the reality is far less glamorous. Behind every artwork is a constant balancing act between creative practice and financial survival.

Decoding the realities of being an artist today

Various artists across generations say that sustaining a livelihood through art alone remains difficult, prompting many to take up teaching, freelance projects, commissions and other jobs alongside their practice.

Delhi-based artist and educator Murari Jha remembers arriving in the city after completing his master's degree from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra, with little idea of how to earn a living through art. "I was exploring everything," he says. "I tried illustration, assisting other artists, commissions and various projects. I was new to the city and didn't have contacts, so even finding opportunities was difficult."

Like many young artists, Jha found that creative work did not always provide a steady income. Commission-based projects often involved investing significant time without any guarantee of payment or completion. He finally turned to teaching—not what he wanted to do but it gave him “stability” and helped him continue his art practice.