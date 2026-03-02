How one family's collection of chairs turns seating into a record of power and craft

The exhibition draws from a collection begun over fifty years ago by the late Mahendra Doshi, whose fascination with chairs was never aesthetic alone. He understood that chairs live hard lives. They are dragged, leaned on, mended, broken, inherited. They register change in posture and power long before those shifts appear in official records.

“Whatever Mahendra collected was always more than furniture,” says Anand Gandhi, his cousin, who joined the institution in 1994. “It was about preserving a piece of our heritage, especially the parts that get worn down or overlooked.” Chairs, he explains, were irresistible precisely because of their vulnerability. “They are the most abused pieces of furniture in a house. Restoring them is difficult, and that difficulty tells you something about how people lived with them.”

That early understanding shaped the DNA of the collection. This was never about pristine objects sealed behind glass. It was about survival, repair, and use. “At some point it became clear this wasn’t collecting in the casual sense,” Anand Gandhi adds. “It was building an archive, whether we called it that or not.”