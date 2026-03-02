Ravi Chunchula's new works highlight the relationship between people and their surroundings

This solo exhibition brings together the latest body of works by the artist in a collection called Sardhubaatu, which in Telugu means put together or arranged. The artworks reflects upon the quiet and unseen ways in which an individual builds their actions as a response to social constructs and their surroundings.

Artist Ravi Chunchula mentions, “Sardhubaatu is about the quiet process of becoming, how we are constantly shaped by what we see, where we stand, and who we are surrounded by. These works are less about telling a story and more about holding a moment where things feel temporarily aligned, even if imperfect.”

One look at the artworks and viewers will be able to notice his figurines in a static position which might seem composed and unbothered in face value, but inwards, it is all about the soul getting charged. It highlights that state of mind where an individual is negotiating with the surroundings rather than having a fixed decisiveness.