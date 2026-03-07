Home? At ARCOmadrid 2026: Fragile interiors and the politics of shelter

At an art fair, architecture usually serves efficiency. Walls present paintings. Plinths stabilise sculpture. Visitors circulate, pausing briefly before moving on. At ARCOmadrid 2026, the Mumbai and New Delhi gallery Method disrupts that choreography with Home?, a presentation that unsettles the booth’s basic premise as a secure container for art. Instead, it proposes a space of fracture, exposure and uneasy shelter.

Method’s four-artist presentation turns the art fair booth into a porous architecture of intimacy, surveillance and contested belonging

The question mark in the title carries particular weight. It interrupts the assumption that home signifies stability or safety. “The question mark is intentional,” explains Sahil Arora of Method. “Home is usually understood as something stable and safe, but that isn’t everyone’s reality. For many, home can be conditional, surveilled, or politically fragile.”

Inside the booth, four artists approach this instability from different vantage points. Sajid Wajid Shaikh, Shamir Iqtidar, Ammama Malik and Syed Ali Sarvat Jafri present sculpture, painting and installation that move between personal interior and public pressure. The result resembles an architecture under negotiation rather than a completed structure.

Arora emphasises that uncertainty is central to the curatorial framework. “We wanted to hold that tension open rather than resolve it,” he says. “The question mark invites viewers to reconsider what home actually means, and for whom it functions as protection.”