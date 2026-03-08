Sarala’s Art Centre celebrates six decades with Garden of Memories exhibition

When Soli and Moti Daruwala opened Sarala’s Art Centre in Chennai in 1965, they were doing something that had no real precedent in South India. There was no market to speak of, no collector base, and no cultural shorthand for what a contemporary art gallery even was. What there was, apparently, was a lot of art college students with nowhere to go. The gallery became their place.

The latest exhibition reflects on 60 years of Indian art legacy

Six decades later, Sarala’s Art Centre, now widely recognised as the oldest gallery in South India dedicated to modern and contemporary Indian art, has worked with names like MF Husain, Ram Kumar, KCS Paniker, and Akbar Padamsee. Its international arm, Artworld, has taken Indian art to Germany, Japan, Singapore, the US, and beyond. And this month, it pauses to look back—with Garden of Memories. Presented by Vimonisha, the exhibition features over 150 works drawn from six decades of relationships, conversations, and a whole lot of trust.