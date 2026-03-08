This Chennai exhibition lets fabric do the talking about female power

Marielle Maury’s answer to Shakti is a cape. Low Signals is made from handloom cotton sourced in Erode, and has worked with an embroidery technique from her home in southern France —two textile traditions meeting in a single garment. It’s not a loud piece. And that’s entirely the point. For her, Shakti is intuition: “a humble, unexplainable, yet powerful intelligence.”

Meanwhile, Sanskruti Shukla spent her weeks here watching women go about their days. A garland maker. A fisherwoman. A sanitation worker. In Ritual in Routine, she has needle-felted all three into soft sculptures modelled on Tamil Nadu’s temple carvings. Talking about her second piece, The Fibre of Our Being, she says, reimagines divine feminine representations, often erased or dissolved over time, as a cosmic dance held by a wavering thread that connects us all.

Munira Nizam Diwan’s work, Unravel / Stitch / Cut, explores the invisible weight of societal expectations placed on women. Through stitched and dyed fabric, Munira transforms cloth into a living skin. Two bags invite participation: One stitched for women to cut as an act of letting go, the other holding needles for those still burdened to add their stitches.

For Anna Cambier’s Drama-Queen, she uses a block printed textiles, natural pigments, and wood structure. “I wanted to recreate the female body as a structure one can enter, explore, alter, and play with—an interior landscape made of skin, patterns, softness, and strange openings. ”

Meanwhile, Kalyani Pramod presents an interactive textile installation, inviting visitors to actively engage with material, process, and reflection.

Open to all. At 6 pm. At Alliance Française de Madras, Nungambakkam, Chennai.