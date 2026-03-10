Satish Gupta’s ongoing exhibition in Ahmedabad borders on conscious understanding

Complete with immersive installations that compel the viewers to just not look at them, but be a part of them, this exhibition is, by far, one of the most important presentations by Satish Gupta. The idea of stillness forms the central focus of the displays. According to the artist, today’s world is filled with noise along with its by products like fear, anxiety, depression, aggression and more. Under such surroundings, a healthy mind cannot survive for a long time. A fresh mind needs balance and compassion to survive and that is precisely what he tries to create through light and darkness in his works.

Continuum comes from the ideals that he exists only in the present. There is no past of the future for him. He sees no separation between ideas and actions, which gives unity to his works. Moreover, even though he is not a practicing Buddhist, much of his ideals come from the Zen Buddhist philosophies, which find clear reflections in is work. Some of his works reflect the strokes of Zen monks who were not trained in art and yet their brush strokes called every onlooker to see their creativity.