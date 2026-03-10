Satish Gupta’s ongoing exhibition in Ahmedabad borders on conscious understanding

Artist Satish Gupta currently has his art works on display at the Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad. The show is presented by Devin Gawarvala, founder of the Gallery and is on display till the end of this month. Titled, Haiku of a Still Mind: Continuum Consciousness Coherence, this solo exhibition makes time stop for the viewers where each artwork connects with the viewers on their own pace. The exhibition turns into a space where one can reflect quietly, it transforms into a place where repetition becomes the rhythm, and art is lived rather than seen as a spectacle.
Complete with immersive installations that compel the viewers to just not look at them, but be a part of them, this exhibition is, by far, one of the most important presentations by Satish Gupta. The idea of stillness forms the central focus of the displays. According to the artist, today’s world is filled with noise along with its by products like fear, anxiety, depression, aggression and more. Under such surroundings, a healthy mind cannot survive for a long time. A fresh mind needs balance and compassion to survive and that is precisely what he tries to create through light and darkness in his works.
Continuum comes from the ideals that he exists only in the present. There is no past of the future for him. He sees no separation between ideas and actions, which gives unity to his works. Moreover, even though he is not a practicing Buddhist, much of his ideals come from the Zen Buddhist philosophies, which find clear reflections in is work. Some of his works reflect the strokes of Zen monks who were not trained in art and yet their brush strokes called every onlooker to see their creativity.
Introspection, by him, and by the audience through his works, forms the crux of the exhibition. Gupta doesn’t want people to view his works. He wants people to immerse in the 'present moment' when they view his works, introspecting on the piece coupled with their personal experiences; which trigger the actual output of ‘feeling’ the art works.
What: Haiku of a Still Mind
Where: Bespoke Art Gallery, Gujarat
When: till March 30, 2026
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm