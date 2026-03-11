Triveni Kala Sangam founder was left stranded during Partition, built a cultural hub now turning 75

Sundari Shridharani had only 13 rupees and 10 annas in her pocket when she realised she could not return to her home in Karachi. She had gone to Prague for a dance performance, when the borders closed during Partition, and she found herself stranded in Bombay.

All about the history of Triveni Kala Sangam as the art institution turns 75!

This displacement is key to the beginning of the Triveni Kala Sangam — one of Delhi’s most celebrated cultural institutions, founded by Sundari. In Mumbai she had begun teaching students dance; inevitably post-Independence, Delhi would be her halt.

Triveni completes 75 years this year. An archival exhibition titled ‘From Two Rooms… to a Landmark: Triveni Turns 75’ is being held in its space till March 15; the exhibition is divided into two sections.

The Shridharani Gallery — named after poet and journalist Krishnalal Shridharani, Sundari’s husband — displays photographs and archival material; another room is dedicated to Sundari’s life and family history connected to Partition and after.