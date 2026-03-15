Bengaluru welcomes the fourth edition of the art exhibition, The Earth Matters

Unlike previous editions, this one was structured in three distinct parts — an art exhibition, a seminar and an evening performance — making it a more holistic cultural event rather than just a visual art show. The grand inauguration took place on March 1 with speakers Yamini Telkar, Ramesh Chandra and D Mahendra speaking at the seminar.

The same day, Vasanta Sourabha, an evening of performances was graced by artistes such as Smitha Cariappa, Paramesh Jolad and Jeetin Rangher. However, the art exhibition will continue to be on display till the end of this month. “The exhibition features 23 artists (including the curator herself) displaying 45 works in total — roughly two pieces per artist. All artists were handpicked, with most being from Karnataka or based in Bengaluru as they are projected to be the next big things in art,” she reveals.