The new exhibition at Apparao Galleries explores identity and place

“Every artist has looked at it differently. I’m open-minded enough to see their point of view. And so I did not have to be harsh. Neither did I have to make a selection. Neither did I have to reject anybody,” she says.

Orijit Sen, who worked on the Partition Museum in Punjab, made a cityscape with people and lots of activities. Shijo Jacob did the opposite, painting what those places looked like before the cities came. While Zarina Hashmi and Nasreen Mohamedi, both shaped by migration and displacement, bring a quiet precision to questions of home and belonging.

Other striking pieces include artworks by Urgain Zawa from Ladakh, who made a relief of mountains and monasteries by pressing pepper mash through a jali. Sharvin Jangle, who comes from a fishing community, chose tarpaulin as his canvas and mapped the rhythms of coastal village life onto it. “It’s interesting how artists have chosen materials as well as subjects in something that is their own personal equation and relationship to a place or a journey,” Sharan says.

The one thing Sharan wants the visitors to do is to not arrive with a fixed idea of what they can expect. “You can’t come with a preconceived notion that you’re going to look at a history of cartography. It isn’t. It’s really a creative expression.”

Open to all. On till March 28. Tuesday – Saturday, 3 pm – 6.30 pm. At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.